JSE closes higher on Moody’s optimism as greater UK volatility looms

The JSE closed higher on Friday as the all share edged above 52,000 points, in the first positive daily close in the week on optimism that Moody’s will release a more upbeat assessment in their ratings announcement.

The announcement is due at 10pm local time and is likely to be a downgrade of SA’s credit rating by one notch while retaining a negative outlook on the rating.

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch have already downgraded the country to junk status, with Moody’s the last of the big-three agencies to make an announcement.

General retailers and banks recovered in more optimistic trade. Both sectors suffered sharp sell-offs in the week following the news on Tuesday that the South African economy was officially in recession, following two successive quarters of contraction.

Platinum and gold stocks were sharply higher despite a firmer rand and flat commodity prices. The rand reached a best intraday level of R12.8442 to the dollar from R12.9251 before weakening marginally again.

Industrials were higher, led by a strong performance from market heavyweight Naspers.

Trading in property stocks was more muted as those with exposure to the UK market were dragged down in market volatility following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to form a coalition government.

Old Mutual and Brait, with large exposures to the UK market, were also under pressure.

May’s Conservative Party lost its slim overall majority in the general election, despite seeking a greater mandate for the looming Brexit negotiations. It was possible for May to form a government due to the support from the Northern Irish DUP party, despite the election resulting in a hung parliament.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s calls for May to resign fell on deaf ears, but analysts soon expect opposition to May’s continued role as prime minister to emerge, with Boris Johnson a likely contender for leadership of the Conservatives.

Negotiations on Brexit are set to start in 11 days’ time, with May lacking the confidence from the clear Conservative majority that she sought.

Barclays Research analysts said political uncertainty has increased.

"The British negotiators will head to Brussels without a clear agenda as consensus within parliament regarding the type of Brexit remains elusive," Barclays said.

The uncertainty was also expected to spread to the markets.

Schroders analysts said an initial flight to safety was likely in UK equities as investors favoured resilient companies with international earnings.

However, Schroders said the fall in the pound had been smaller than expected given the hung parliament. The pound was at $1.2731 from $1.2944 in early evening trade on Friday.

The UK’s FTSE 100 was up 0.89% at the JSE’s close with the French CAC 40 adding 0.73% and the German DAX 30 0.75% up.

The Dow Jones opened sharply higher, gaining 0.56% to a record 21,301.10 points following former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in front of the US Congress, which was widely seen as a damp squib compared to the expectations that President Donald Trump’s administration could have faced fresh revelations about its controversial Russian ties.

The JSE all share closed 0.50% higher at 52,216.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.31%. Platinums gained 6.33%, general retailers 1.66%, the gold index 1.61%, food and drug retailers 0.94%, industrials 0.6% and banks 0.59%.

The all share ended the week 1.27% weaker, but is still 3.09% up for the year.

In commodity stocks, Kumba Iron Ore closed 4.36% higher at R158 and African Rainbow Minerals rose 2.36% to R78.84.

British American Tobacco lost 2.36% to R901.25 while Imperial Holdings added 1.83% to R156.46.

Sibanye Gold rocketed 6.84% to R17.02 but Harmony shed 3% to R24.25.

Anglo American Platinum rose 6.96% to R293.73 but Lonmin shed 2% to R11.76.

Barclays Africa was up 0.97% to R146.40 and Capitec 1.96% to R778.50.

Old Mutual was 1.43% down at R32.34, with Discovery adding 2.25% to R127.71.

Brait lost 4.27% to R66.75.

In property, Capital & Counties gave up 1.29% to R48.35, Intu 1.56% to R43.42 and Hammerson 1.72% to R96.71.

Naspers ended the day 1.28% higher at R2,683.03.

Famous Brands rebounded 2.78% to R130.87 after losing 4.62% on Thursday.