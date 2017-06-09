Futures flat ahead of Moody’s announcement

Futures were little change on Friday, shrugging off both JSE gains and a strong opening on US markets which are expected to end the week at record levels.

The JSE all share ended the day 0.5% higher ahead of a ratings announcement from Moody’s, expected at 10pm local time. Consensus is for a downgrade of SA’s credit rating by one notch, while the negative outlook is set to remain.

Dow Jones Newswires reported US markets seemingly shrugged off the UK election results, where Theresa May’s Conservative Party was deprived of a majority in Parliament in Thursday’s polls.

In the US the S&P 500 opened 0.5% higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average up by a similar margin; the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3%, with the market viewing the UK election as a domestic issue, the newswire reported.

At 6.01pm the rand was at R12.8534 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.9251.

The JSE all share closed 0.5% higher at 52‚216.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.31%. Platinum shares gained 6.33%‚ general retailers 1.66%‚ the gold index 1.61%‚ food and drug retailers 0.94%‚ industrials 0.6% and banks 0.59%.

At 5.44pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.05% at 45‚850 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,990 from Thursday’s 27,357.