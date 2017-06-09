Bonds mixed ahead of Moody’s announcement

South African bonds were mixed on Friday as the local market awaited rating agency Moody’s review later in the afternoon and as investors digested the results of the UK election.

Moody’s is expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch with a negative outlook. S&P Global ratings and Fitch have already downgraded the country to junk status.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said markets were pricing in a move to stable outlook but a downgrade and a continued negative outlook would have an immediate negative effect on the rand and bond yields on Monday morning as the announcement would come after markets closed for the week.

Markets are expected to trade with caution on Friday in the wake of the UK election, in which Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party lost its majority, resulting in a hung parliament.

At 9.05am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.52% from Thursday’s 8.515% and the R207 at 7.405% from 7.425%.