Markets

Bonds mixed ahead of Moody’s announcement

09 June 2017 - 10:14 Reitumetse Pitso
Bonds. Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY
Bonds. Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY

South African bonds were mixed on Friday as the local market awaited rating agency Moody’s review later in the afternoon and as investors digested the results of the UK election.

Moody’s is expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch with a negative outlook. S&P Global ratings and Fitch have already downgraded the country to junk status.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said markets were pricing in a move to stable outlook but a downgrade and a continued negative outlook would have an immediate negative effect on the rand and bond yields on Monday morning as the announcement would come after markets closed for the week.

Markets are expected to trade with caution on Friday in the wake of the UK election, in which Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party lost its majority, resulting in a hung parliament.

At 9.05am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.52% from Thursday’s 8.515% and the R207 at 7.405% from 7.425%.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand gains against the pound on the fear of a ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens further as banks and ...
Markets
3.
Gold slips ahead of UK election results
Markets
4.
Sterling takes a pounding after exit poll ...
Markets
5.
Dollar rises, euro stumbles after Draghi ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.