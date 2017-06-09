Bonds firm slightly as the market awaits Moody’s announcement

The South African bond market was slightly firmer in late afternoon trade on Friday, as it awaited the release of ratings agency Moody’s announcement, which is expected in the evening.

Bonds were on the front foot as the rand firmed despite a stronger dollar.

A Treasury spokesperson confirmed that Moody’s would publish its decision linked to the negative watch on SA’s sovereign ratings, on Friday evening at about 10pm local time.

Moody’s is expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch and retain its negative outlook. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch have already downgraded the country to junk status.

"We expect Moody’s to offer a pretty balanced statement still grasping on to some potential positives and turnaround opportunities as well as overplaying the reform agenda in SA — reflecting its relatively more bullish stance than the other agencies," said Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto.

At 3.38pm the R186 was bid at 8.495% from 8.515% and the R207 was at 7.39% from 7.425%.

The rand was at R12.8870 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.9251.

The local bond market showed little reaction to the results of the UK election, which resulted in a hung parliament as Prime Minister Theresa May clung to her position by forming a coalition government with the Northern Ireland DUP party.

Schroders analysts described the result as disastrous for the Conservative Party, raising questions over the future of May as prime minister.

"As the largest party following the election, the Conservatives were likely to remain in power as a minority government, relying on the confidence and supply of votes from friendly opposition members of parliament," they said.

According to Schroders the outlook for UK government bonds was uncertain. "However, they were likely to sell off at least initially as investors would require a higher return."

The yield on the UK 10-year gilt fell to 1.0284% in late afternoon trade from 1.0301%.

US treasuries were weaker on the stronger dollar with the yield on the 10-year at 2.2224% from 2.1885%.