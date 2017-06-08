Markets

Rand slightly weaker ahead of ECB statement

08 June 2017 - 10:22 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was marginally weaker on Thursday morning against major global currencies as the markets await the results of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting later in the day while the UK heads into an election.

Nedbank analysts said that while foreign exchange markets were "holding steady" ahead of the ECB meeting, there was little enthusiasm seen in the markets on Wednesday as "price action in the euro was somewhat skittish with little change".

TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said the ECB was faced with a big decision on whether the recovery in the region was enough to manage without its monetary stimulus.

At 9am the rand was at R12.8555 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R12.8352, at R14.4663 to the euro from R14.4613 and at R16.6783 to the pound from R16.6414.

The euro was at $1.1251 from $1.1267.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand weakens as SA slips into recession
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker in cautious trade
Markets
3.
From art and whisky to gold, investors are ...
Markets
4.
JSE closes weaker as pressure increases on ...
Markets
5.
Nigeria crude oil flows back into market, ...
Markets

Related Articles

Investors brace for a range of possible outcomes in UK poll
World / Europe

Asian stocks on edge before Comey, ECB and UK election
Markets

JSE braces for a tumultuous Thursday
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.