Rand holds steady as ECB keep rates on hold

The rand held steady in afternoon trade on Thursday, while the euro took a hammering after the European Central Bank (ECB) said it was not ready to taper its stimulus programme.

The risks associated with the eurozone’s growth outlook were considered to be broadly balanced, the ECB’s president, Mario Draghi, said after the central bank’s decision to keep the repurchase rate unchanged.

"On the one hand, the current positive cyclical momentum increases the chances of a stronger-than-expected economic upswing. On the other hand, downside risks relating predominately to global factors continue to exist," Draghi said.

The rand, which tends to follow global developments closely, was little changed to the dollar, euro and pound.

Markets’ attention was also on the UK, where general elections were under way. The results of the election would probably set the tone for the UK’s negotiated exit from the EU.

In the US‚ public testimony from former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey could unleash fresh problems for President Donald Trump’s administration, ahead of the independent inquiry into his alleged ties with Russia‚ which might have swung the November election in his favour.

At 3.45pm the rand was at R12.8677 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R12.8352, at R14.4381 to the euro from R14.4613 and at R16.6275 to the pound from R16.6414.

The euro was at $1.1222 from $1.1267.