MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens further as banks and retailers fall

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as the fallout from Tuesday’s recession announcement continued to hammer retailers and banks. Resources recovered in late trade, but rand hedges failed to benefit from a weaker rand.

Sentiment was negative following disappointing economic data released on the day.

Output in the manufacturing sector declined by a surprisingly steep 4.1% year on year in April, compared to a 0.4% increase in March, and market expectations of a decline of just 1.6%.

Growth in annual mining production slowed to 1.7% in April from 15.4% in March.

The all share closed 0.31% lower at 51,958.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 was off 0.16%. Platinums closed 2.69% lower and the gold index shed 2.25%. General retailers lost 1.51%, banks closed 1.15% lower, financials dropped 0.70%, and property was 0.52% lower. Resources gained 0.41%.

British American Tobacco dropped 0.43% to R923.04.

Imperial Holdings lost 1.78% to R153.65.

Standard Bank was 0.89% lower at R141.02.

PSG ended the day 1.36% lower at R228.

Insurer MMI Holdings slid further following a disappointing update earlier in the week, losing 2.5% to R19.85.

Steinhoff was 1.18% lower at R64.73 on interim results released on Wednesday.

Woolworths lost 2.48% to R64.01 and Shoprite 2.44% to R194.40.

Telkom was 3.85% lower at R67.88 as the group continues to fall on a broker downgrade despite reporting solid annual results earlier in the week.

The rand was 0.5% lower against the dollar in early evening trade at R12.9064 to the dollar from R12.8352.

The rand lost ground against a firmer dollar after the European Central Bank said it remained committed to a gradual reversal of its accommodative policies.

Some analysts expected a more hawkish stance with the euro weakening against the dollar in response, though they said the central bank’s overall stance was relatively neutral.

The euro was at $1.1220 from $1.1267 in early evening trade.

Bonds were weaker with the market following the softer rand. The R186 was bid at 8.5% from 8.465%.

Futures tracked a weaker JSE. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.18% lower at 45‚825 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,357 from Wednesday’s 24‚314.