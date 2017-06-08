JSE weaker as market awaits ‘Super Thursday’ events

The JSE opened lower on Thursday as the market awaited a range of happenings on the day which may influence its direction.

Global markets have been cautious ahead of what has been dubbed "Super Thursday" by analysts.

The Dow Jones closed 0.18% higher at 21,173.69 points on Wednesday. Asian markets were mixed on Thursday as the Nikkei 225 shed 0.38% and the Hang Seng gained 0.29%.

The UK election takes place on Thursday, with the Conservatives under Prime Minister Theresa May expected to win. There is, however, uncertainty as to the margin of her victory with recent polls indicating a much closer outcome against Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party than the landslide that was expected a month ago.

An surprise Labour victory, or even a lacklustre Conservative performance, could send the pound much weaker.

The European Central Bank (ECB) statement could possibly present a less hawkish stance than previously expected. The market is looking for a signal that the bank is set to ease its accommodative policies on recent upbeat economic data and views expressed by German chancellor Angela Merkel that the euro was too weak.

"The ECB is unlikely to change interest rates, but may maintain a hawkish tone," Nedbank analysts said.

In the US, public testimony from former FBI director James Comey could unleash fresh problems for the administration of President Donald Trump ahead of the independent inquiry into his ties with Russia, which might have swung the November election in his favour.

This all is happening against the backdrop of Moody’s latest pronouncement on SA’s creditworthiness on Friday, which is bound to affect local trading.

"Moody’s is expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch, with a negative outlook," Nedbank said.

The rand and bonds have held up relatively well this week, but may weaken if global risk-off sentiment takes hold.

The JSE all share is yet to close in positive territory this week following Tuesday’s recession shock, with the all share slipping below the 52,000-point level at the opening on Thursday, the first time in two months.

At 9.42am the all share was 0.32% lower at 51,950.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 was down 0.30%. Banks lost 0.83%, financials 0.69%, food and drug retailers 0.56%, general retailers 0.56% and property 0.43%. Resources edged up 0.08%.

Petrochemical group Sasol shed 1.64% to R372.54 as the oil price remains under pressure, despite recovering somewhat to $48.35 a barrel in early trade.

Sentiment was negative toward commodity stocks, with ArcelorMittal plummeting 7.25% to R6.27 and African Rainbow Minerals shedding 1.28% to R76.44.

Industrial conglomerate Remgro lost 1.22% to R208.44 and Brait 3.92% to R68.65.

In platinums, Lonmin was down 2.37% to R12.36.

FirstRand retreated 0.94% to R47.55.

Insurer MMI Holdings continued to slide following a disappointing update earlier in the week, losing 2.01% to R19.95.

Steinhoff was 0.38% lower at R65.25 on mixed interim results released on Wednesday. Woolworths lost 0.96% to R65.01 and Shoprite 1.44% to R196.40.

Telkom was 4.89% lower at R67.15 as the group continues to fall on a broker downgrade despite reporting solid annual results earlier in the week.

Tiger Brands gave up 0.91% to R372.48 and Taste Holdings 1.65% to R1.79.

Sappi lost 1.74% to R86.64.