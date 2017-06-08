JSE braces for a tumultuous Thursday

An election in the UK, a US congress hearing of fired FBI director James Comey, and a European Central Bank meeting make for a tumultuous Thursday.

The rand was steady at R12.82/$ and Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning were relatively flat, a probable lull before the coming storms.

Two clues as to whether SA is heading for its third quarter of economic contraction are scheduled for release by Statistics SA on Thursday.

At 11.30am, Stats SA releases April’s mining production and sales figures. Mining and agriculture were the only two of 11 sectors used to calculate gross domestic product that grew in the first quarter of 2016.

The first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures released by Stats SA on Tuesday showed mining growing by 0.9% to contribute R230bn, or 7.5% of SA’s total R3-trillion GDP from January to March.

"Positive momentum is expected to be sustained in the mining sector, although higher base factors established in April 2015, owing to Easter calendar effects, will somewhat suppress this year’s growth to a forecast 3.6% from 15.5% in March," Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday.

"In the year to date, base metals prices are mostly higher, aside from iron ore prices that have been trending lower since February 2017 on concerns over weaker demand from China."

Stats SA is scheduled to release April’s manufacturing production and sales figures at 1pm. Manufacturing contributed 0.5% to the overall 0.7% contraction in SA’s GDP in the first quarter. Manufacturing revenue fell to R378bn, or 12.3% of the country’s total GDP in the first quarter.

"Higher base factors, linked to the timing of Easter, are also expected to weigh on the manufacturing production outcome that is forecast to have contracted by 3.5% in April versus a rise of 0.1% in March," Kaplan wrote.