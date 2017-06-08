Markets

Futures trade weaker as JSE loses ground on softer retailers

08 June 2017 - 18:20 Staff Writer
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

Futures were weaker on Thursday as the Dow Jones rose marginally by 0.15% to 21,207.76 points in early evening trade.

The US market was following former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in congress. Comey confirmed the FBI had no doubt that Russia was behind a number of hacking actions at the time of the 2016 November election.

The rand was at R12.9262 to the dollar from R12.9363.

The all share closed 0.31% lower at 51,958.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 was off 0.16%. Platinums closed 2.69% lower and the gold index shed 2.25%. General retailers lost 1.51%, banks closed 1.15% lower, financials dropped 0.70%, and property was 0.52% lower. Resources gained 0.41%.

Futures tracked the JSE lower. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.18% lower at 45‚825 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,357 from Wednesday’s 24,314.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE braces for a tumultuous Thursday
Markets
2.
Rand slightly weaker ahead of ECB statement
Markets
3.
Oil edges up after hitting one-month lows
Markets
4.
JSE weaker as market awaits ‘Super Thursday’ ...
Markets
5.
From art and whisky to gold, investors are ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.