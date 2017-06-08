Futures trade weaker as JSE loses ground on softer retailers

Futures were weaker on Thursday as the Dow Jones rose marginally by 0.15% to 21,207.76 points in early evening trade.

The US market was following former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in congress. Comey confirmed the FBI had no doubt that Russia was behind a number of hacking actions at the time of the 2016 November election.

The rand was at R12.9262 to the dollar from R12.9363.

The all share closed 0.31% lower at 51,958.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 was off 0.16%. Platinums closed 2.69% lower and the gold index shed 2.25%. General retailers lost 1.51%, banks closed 1.15% lower, financials dropped 0.70%, and property was 0.52% lower. Resources gained 0.41%.

Futures tracked the JSE lower. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.18% lower at 45‚825 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,357 from Wednesday’s 24,314.