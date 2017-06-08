Bonds weaken as rand slips marginally on ECB’s commitment to policy

South African bonds were weaker in afternoon trade on Thursday as the rand lost ground marginally against the dollar, after the European Central Bank (ECB) said it remained committed to a gradual reversal of its accommodative policies.

Some analysts were expecting a more hawkish stance, with the euro weakening against the dollar in response.

But analysts said the central bank’s overall stance was relatively neutral.

Locally, bond trade was muted ahead of Moody’s expected ratings announcement on Friday.

At 3.36pm the R186 was bid at 8.52% from 8.465% and the R207 was at 7.395% from 7.37%.

The rand was at R12.8679 from R12.8352.

The euro was at $1.1220 from $1.1267.

Futuregrowth bond manager Wikus Furstenberg said the bond market remained on the front foot as global investors hunted for yield, with US treasury yields lower and the dollar trading weaker.

US treasuries were weaker on the stronger dollar on Thursday, with the 10-year bond yield at 2.1955% from 2.1754%.