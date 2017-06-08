Markets

Bonds trade marginally weaker in cautious trade

South African bonds were weaker on Thursday just before midday as three separate, significant international events affected markets.

One of these was the result of the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) policy meeting on Thursday. Nedbank analysts said the ECB was unlikely to change interest rates and could maintain its hawkish tone.

The UK is holding a general election, and Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party is expected to lead the polls. The election results will be key in shaping the Brexit negotiations.

The rand, which bonds usually track, was steady, "suggesting that traders were taking a cautious approach ahead of the UK elections", said PSG Wealth chief investment officer Adriaan Pask.

In the US, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey is testifying on whether US President Donald Trump interfered in investigations at the agency.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the risks presented by these events would diminish market participation over the next 36 hours "until a greater level of clarity materialises". Relatively narrow trading ranges with low volatility were thus expected in today’s session, they said.

At 11.31am the R186 was bid at 8.5% from Wednesday’s 8.465%, and the R207 at 7.41% from 7.37%.

The rand was unchanged at R12.84 to the dollar.

JSE weaker as market awaits 'Super Thursday' events

The rand and bonds have held up relatively well this week, but may weaken if global risk-off sentiment takes hold
Rand flat ahead of news from Europe and the UK

Caution prevails ahead of UK election and ECB interest rate news; the rand is at R12.8398 to the dollar
