Bonds marginally weaker as focus shifts to global events

South African bonds were little changed on Thursday morning, as market focus shifted to international events.

A quiet day was expected before an "overnight storm" that would follow news from the British elections and policy signals from the European Central Bank (ECB), RMB analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said.

"With the local bond market trying to determine not only whether the R186 is at a reasonable level or not, but also whether the yield curve had steepened up enough given the recent long-end issuance, today’s attention shifts to global events for a change," said Kohlmeyer.

Early exit polls from the UK election are expected only at 10pm (CAT), with previous polls suggesting that the incumbent Conservative Party will win but with fewer seats than expected at the start of campaigning, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The results of the elections are expected to shape Brexit negotiations.

Investors are increasingly optimistic that the ECB will signal a more hawkish outlook following its policy meeting on Thursday.

A signal that the bank is planning to pare back its ongoing monetary stimulus could strengthen the euro and the rand, which bonds usually track.

In the US, former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey is expected to continue testifying as to whether US President Donald Trump sought to interfere in investigations at the agency.

At 9am the R186 was bid at 8.5% from 8.465% and the R207 at 7.4% from 7.37%.

The rand was at R12.8558 to the dollar from R12.8352.