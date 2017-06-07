Rand steadies as it looks offshore for direction

The rand steadied in the afternoon on Wednesday, suggesting that traders were taking a cautious approach ahead of the UK elections on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party will square up in a contest that is predicted to be close, according to opinion polls.

As a highly liquid currency, the rand is prone to swings in global sentiment. "With the last day of campaigning under way and there being little on the economic calendar, attention will likely remain on the UK today," said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

Trade in the rand was volatile in the immediate aftermath of SA’s GDP data on Tuesday, before stabilising in what analysts attributed to bond inflows.

Bond inflows have cushioned the local currency against the political shocks, to a degree, which included the controversial Cabinet reshuffle late in March in which Pravin Gordhan was elbowed out as finance minister.

Analysts have warned that the effects of the reshuffle have yet to be fully reflected in the local economy, which slipped into recession in the first quarter for the first time since the 2009 global financial crisis. "The latest weak growth outlook will have negative implications for employment, tax revenues, business confidence and future investment ratings," said Raymond Parsons, economist at the North West University’s School of Business and Governance.

"Whether we like it or not, the South African economy is entering rough seas, and the storm signals are up." At 4.34pm, the rand was at R12.8313 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R12.822, at R14.4522 to the euro from R14.4615 and at R16.6214 to the pound from R16.5489.

The euro was at $1.1246 from $1.1278.