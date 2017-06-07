Rand remains steady despite SA slipping into recession

The rand held up well against major currencies on Wednesday just before midday as market focus shifts to how the Reserve Bank and rating agencies will react to SA entering recession.

Statistics SA reported on Tuesday that the economy contracted by 0.7% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the 0.3% drop in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Ratings agencies S&P Global and Fitch have already downgraded SA to junk status while Moody’s decision is pending, with most expecting it this Friday.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said the GDP numbers brought the rating agencies into focus again, which could dull investors’ risk appetite for SA. He said so far, the rand had enjoyed the backing of a weak dollar with investors looking for yield: "While this status quo is kept, we could see the rand absorb a couple of shocks."

Botha said the reaction of the Reserve Bank will be interesting to watch as there will be more pressure to cut interest rates, which could depreciate the rand.

At 11.32am, the rand was at R12.8374 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R12.822, at R14.4714 to the euro from R14.4615 and at R16.5734 to the pound from R16.5489.

The euro was at $1.1273 from $1.1278.