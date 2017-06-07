Political uncertainty helps gold to its highest level in nearly seven months

London — Gold steadied near seven-month highs on Wednesday, with sentiment still bullish due to a lower dollar and political uncertainty created by an election in Britain, and testimony by a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director to the US Senate.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,292.55 an ounce at 10.24am GMT. On Tuesday, it gained 1.1% to hit its highest level since November last year at $1,295.97. US gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,294.2.

"Gold is being driven by a weaker dollar, US politics and the UK election," said SP Angel analyst John Meyer. "Indian tax changes over the weekend could increase demand for tola bars."

A falling US currency makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, potentially boosting demand. Tola is a traditional Indian measurement unit of 0.375 troy ounces. Last weekend, India said it would tax gold at 3% under a new sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, lower than expectations of around 5%.

Former FBI director James Comey’s testimony on Thursday could further hurt US President Donald Trump and potentially derail his plans to roll back regulation and overhaul taxes.

In Britain, markets are worried that the ruling Conservative party might not get a majority in Thursday’s elections — an outcome expected to strengthen Britain’s hand in its exit talks with the EU. Traders are also looking ahead to a meeting of the US Federal Reserve next week.

"We do expect gold to hit some turbulence as we approach the June Fed rate hike, but things could open up for the precious metal post-meeting if the central bank’s language remains dovish," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Among other precious metals, platinum fell 0.4% to $952.00 an ounce and palladium slid 0.4% to $850 after earlier touching $859.80 an ounce, its highest since September 2014.

Platinum is used to mainly make autocatalysts for diesel-fuelled cars, while palladium is mainly used for autocatalysts used in petrol-fuelled cars.

"[Palladium has] a much broader exposure to global car markets. According to data from the US, Europe and Japan, the recent slowdown in sales continued also in May," Julius Baer analysts said in a note.

"We stick to our negative view [on palladium] and short-position, expecting prices to realign with the weaker demand backdrop over the coming months." Silver ceded 0.4% to $17.6. an ounce.

Reuters