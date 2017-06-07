MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker in cautious trade

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday ahead of the UK election as platinum and gold stocks retreated, while the property sector closed higher.

Sentiment was cautious following Tuesday’s news that SA’s economy had retracted by 0.7%, the second retraction in a row. This puts SA officially in recession.

Analysts have warned that the effects of the Cabinet reshuffle and the recession, the first since the 2009 global financial crisis, are yet to be fully reflected.

The FTSE 100 was 0.44% weaker at the JSE’s close as opinion polls indicate a close race between the UK’s Labour and Conservative parties. Analysts say any indication of a hung UK parliament is likely to weaken the pound and cause the FTSE to retreat.

The all share closed 0.26% lower with the blue-chip top 40 0.18% weaker. The platinum index dropped 3.41% and the gold index shed 1.09%. Banks shed 0.74%, industrials closed 0.31% lower, and general retailers lost 0.26%. Property rose 0.66%.

Volumes were at R18bn at the close.

Sanlam was up 0.26% to R65.89. The group said on Wednesday that normalised headline earnings per share rose 9% in the first four months of its financial year.

Steinhoff tumbled 5.67% to R65.50. It reported on Wednesday that interim operating profit to end-March rose 13% to €903m. Revenue grew 48% to €10.2bn

Brait shed 3.45% to R71.45.

Pick n Pay plummeted 6.98% to R58.61.

Cement producer PPC was down 2.68% to R5.20 after earlier reporting a 93% drop in full-year headline profit to 7c per share.

The rand was largely unchanged in early evening trade despite concern that it would weaken substantially on the recession news. It was at R12.8398 to the dollar from R12.8220 as foreign inflows into the local bond market supported the currency.

Bonds were flat at the JSE’s close. The R186 was bid at an unchanged 8.47% and the R207 was at 7.38% from 7.375%.

Futures tracked a weaker JSE. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.39% lower at 45‚830 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,314 from Monday’s 28‚293.