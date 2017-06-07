JSE closes weaker as pressure increases on Reserve Bank to cut rates

The JSE’s all-share index closed lower on Wednesday in cautious trade as the market sought direction following Tuesday’s recession news.

Market sentiment was influenced by views that the Reserve Bank may have to consider rate cuts sooner than its present, gradual stance as the rand remained reasonably stable on the recession news.

The Bank has said previously that its cycle of interest-rate increases might have come to an end, but that it was too early to contemplate cuts. "The Reserve Bank will likely keep rates on hold to keep inflation in check, despite mounting pressure for a rate cut to stimulate growth," said TreasuryOne analyst Phillip Pearce.

At the same time, the announcement of a 0.7% economic contraction could accelerate further credit rating downgrades as the market awaits the decision from Moody’s, he said.

Analysts said movements in the rand are key to the Bank’s rate decision. Although the expectation has been for the rand to weaken on the recession news, it has held up well amid continued foreign buying of local bonds.

Despite the poor macro-economic data, the overall yield differential still favours the rand, creating fertile conditions for further improvement, said Momentum SP Reid analysts.

The local market was also eyeing important global developments, including the British election on Thursday and former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in the US congress.

Market expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) would send out a more hawkish message at its meeting on Thursday abated on Wednesday after reports of a draft ECB staff projection showed growth forecasts being revised higher and inflation lower until 2019.

"Should this be the case, it would support the need for ECB monetary policy to remain very accommodative and either delay tapering or at least slow its pace," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The euro weakened marginally to the dollar in response.

Commodity prices trended weaker, providing little support for the JSE as oil prices retreated. The platinum price was 0.71% lower at $953.17 an ounce and Brent crude plummeted 3.17% to $48.29 a barrel, the lowest level in more than a month.

The Dow Jones was flat at the JSE’s close and European markets were mixed. The FTSE 100 was 0.52% lower, but the CAC 40 gained 0.10%.

The all share closed 0.26% lower with the blue-chip top 40 0.18% weaker. The platinum index dropped 3.41% and the gold index shed 1.09%. Banks shed 0.74%, industrials closed 0.31% lower, and general retailers lost 0.26%. Property rose 0.66%.

Volumes were at R18bn at the close.

Diversified miner Anglo American closed 0.71% higher at R173.45.

Richemont added 1.26% higher at R105.55.

Imperial Holdings was off 1.55% to R156.44.

Sibanye Gold shed 2.98% to R16.26..

FirstRand dropped 1.03% to R48 and Standard Bank 0.90% to R142.28.

Sanlam was up 0.26% to R65.89. The group said on Wednesday that normalised headline earnings per share rose 9% in the first four months of the current financial year to December, compared with the first four months in 2016.

MMI Holdings dropped 1.40% to R20.36.

Steinhoff tumbled 5.67% to R65.50. It reported on Wednesday that its interim operating profit to end March rose 13% to €903m. Revenue grew 48% to €10.2bn.

Pick n Pay plummeted 6.98% to R58.61.

Cement producer PPC was down 2.68% to R5.20 after earlier reporting a 93% drop in full-year headline profit to 7c per share.

Redefine rose 0.95% to R10.58 among property stocks.

Telkom shed 6.37% to R70.60.

Sappi lost 4.16% to R88.17.