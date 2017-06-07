JSE all share unmoved in tentative trade

The JSE was relatively flat at lunchtime on Wednesday, but financial stocks and retailers looked shaky, a day after falling fairly sharply in the wake of Tuesday’s poor local GDP data.

Mining shares provided a silver lining, however, on account of a technical rebound, with underlying commodity prices holding broadly steady on the day.

As a result, the all share was flat at 52,225.5 points, its weakest point since April, but the Resource 10 index rose 1%, though the sector remains deep in correction territory.

"We have lost approximately 2,000 points in the past two weeks. Clearly foreigners are net sellers of our stocks as we simply cannot seem to find any traction for a push higher," BP Bernstein Stockbrokers trader Vasilis Girasis said. "Our rand is inexplicably shaking off any bad news — like our GDP numbers, as an example."

Caution appears to be the watchword in Europe where investors are bracing themselves for the UK election on Thursday, which is predicted to be a close contest between Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.

The UK’s FTSE 100 was up 0.16% at midday, while Germany’s DAX 30 was relatively flat.

"The narrowing of the polls throws further uncertainty into the mix as markets are unsure what kind of Brexit to expect," TreasuryOne analyst Phillip Pearce said.

On the JSE, Anglo American was up 2.11% to R175.86, Glencore 2.63% to R47.65, Exxaro 2.01% to R96.40, and Sibanye Gold 2.45% to R17.17.

Steinhoff was off 3.25% to R67.18 following its first-half results in which it reported a 13% rise in operating profit. Pick n Pay lost 4.62% to R57.55 and Massmart 2.77% to R109.91.

Telkom slumped 6.31% to R70.64 while packaging group Mpact rose 3.97% to R32.24.