Futures weaker as JSE closes lower

Futures were weaker on Wednesday after the JSE all share closed in the red for the third consecutive session.

Market sentiment was cautious following Tuesday’s shock recession news.

The Dow opened flat in New York and failed to provide support for futures with the FTSE 100 0.62% lower in early evening trade ahead of the UK election.

The all share closed 0.26% lower with the blue-chip top 40 0.18% weaker. The platinum index dropped 3.41% and the gold index shed 1.09%. Banks shed 0.74%, industrials closed 0.31% lower, and general retailers lost 0.26%. Property rose 0.66%.

The rand was at R12.8379 to the dollar from R12.8220.

Brent crude weakened 2.99% to $48.36 a barrel at the JSE’s close.

Futures tracked a lower JSE. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.39% lower at 45‚830 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,314 from Tuesday’s 28,293.