Falling rand good news for JSE’s gold miners

Wednesday may be another good day for the JSE’s gold miners, but bad day for banks if the rand continues its slide.

The gold miners’ index rose 6.9% while the bank index lost 3.3% on Tuesday after rand weakened from R12.78/$ to R12.89/$ on the shock news SA’s economy contracted for a second quarter in a row when it was widely expected to have rebounded.

Besides the weakening local currency, gold’s flirtation with $1,300/oz also boosted miners.

The gold miners’ index was led higher by Sibanye, which gained 7.5% to R16.76, followed by AngloGold Ashanti, which rose 7.26% to R156.23, Gold Fields, up 6.65% to R50.66, and Harmony, adding 6.47% to R26.

Standard Bank suffered most from the rand’s fall, which sent its share price down 4.29% to R143.57, followed by Barclays Africa Group, which fell 3.55% to R146.60, Nedbank, down 2.97% to R212, and FirstRand, 2.61% to R48.50.

The JSE’s UK-focused shares are likely to have a torrid few days, especially if Thursday’s election leads to a hung parliament.

Brait’s share price fell 3.14% to R74 on Tuesday after its UK clothing chain New Look reported its profit dropped by more than a third.

Cement maker PPC warned shareholders on June 1 that it expected to report on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March would tumble by up to 95%.

PPC said its HEPS would be in the range of 5c-16c from the previous year’s R1.07.

The cement group said that excluding the dilution caused by its rights issue and part of a black economic empowerment transaction, the fall in HEPS was between 25% and 35%.