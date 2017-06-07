Markets

Bonds weaken as market digests recession implications

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha says bonds add diversification to a portfolio ‘as they do not track the stock market and could smooth out a portfolio in a downturn’

07 June 2017 - 10:54 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

South African bonds were weaker on Wednesday morning following the news that the country had slipped into recession.

Statistics SA reported on Tuesday that the economy had contacted by 0.7% in the first quarter while economists had expected growth of 1%.

Bonds tend to benefit during a recession as investors move money into assets that are perceived as being safer.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said that although bonds were considered to be "recession proof", this was not the case in the past recession. He said it all depended on the length of time SA was in recession.

"If things head south, both the rand and bonds will head that way. But, bonds add some diversification to a portfolio as they do not track the stock market and could smooth out a portfolio in an economic downturn," he said.

At 9.01am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.505% from Tuesday’s 8.47% and the R207 at 7.42% from 7.375%.

The rand was at R12.855 to the dollar from R12.822.

