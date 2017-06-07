Bonds remain steady as market looks for direction on local interest rates

The market remains concerned about a sharp turnaround in foreign buying of local bonds on further downgrades

South African bonds were steady in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, as the market remained cautious following Tuesday’s recession news.

The rand was largely unchanged and provided little direction for the market, though analysts say the weaker economy could lead to interest-rate cuts later in the year. "The Reserve Bank is behind the curve," said Old Mutual Investment Group senior economist Johann Els. This could lead to at least two cuts by the end of the year.

The Reserve Bank has said that the interest-rate increases may have reached the top of the cycle, but it was too early to consider lowering rates due to the volatile rand.

The market remains concerned about a sharp turnaround in foreign buying of local bonds on further downgrades. But PSG fund manager Paul Bosman said the market had already priced in a downgrade to junk status for SA bonds.

"South African government bond yields rose significantly between March 2015 and March this year, reflecting the unexpected changes to ministerial positions and the fluid political situation," Bosman said.

At 3.40pm the R186 was bid at 8.49% from 8.47%, and the R207 was at 7.395% from 7.375%.

The rand was at R12.8410 to the dollar from R12.8220.

Statistics SA reported on Tuesday that the economy had contracted 0.7% in the first quarter, well below consensus for growth of 1%. On Wednesday, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported that business confidence had slipped to its lowest level this year in May.

US treasuries were weaker with the yield on the 10-year bond at 2.1642% from 2.1460%.