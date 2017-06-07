Bonds come off weaker levels as questions raised about rate cuts

South African bonds were flat on Wednesday shortly before midday, recovering from earlier weakness that followed news that the country had entered a recession.

Analysts said on Wednesday that recent interest by foreign investors in South African bonds increased the prospect of a Reserve Bank interest-rate cut later in 2017.

Statistics SA reported on Tuesday that the economy had contacted 0.7% in the first quarter, well below consensus for growth of 1%. On Wednesday, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported that business confidence had slipped to its lowest level this year in May.

RMB Global Markets analyst John Cairns said on Wednesday it was expected that the South African economy would also contract in the second quarter of 2017.

"The [Reserve Bank] and ratings agencies will also have to revise their growth outlooks lower. This increases the possibility of rate cuts towards year-end, although we still think the [bank] will remain in a wait-and-see mode for the next few months," said Cairns.

Bonds remain buoyed by continued interest from foreign investors, "perhaps encouraged by the economic weakness and the hopes for rate cuts", TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said on Wednesday.

Old Mutual Investment Group senior economist Johann Els said two rate cuts, as opposed to one previously, were now expected later this year.

"We have inflation currently at 5.3%, but this is quickly heading towards about 4.8% in July. In addition to falling inflation, we have a stronger rand, an improving current account deficit, as well as a far reduced foreign financing need," said Els.

At 11.32am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at an unchanged 8.47% and the R207 at 7.38% from Tuesday’s 7.375%.

The rand was at R12.8378 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R12.822.