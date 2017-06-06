Markets

Rand weakens as SA slips into recession

06 June 2017 - 12:53 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
The rand was weaker on Tuesday shortly before midday, after Statistics SA data showed SA has entered a technical recession.

At 11.45am the rand had lost 1.37% to the dollar on news that SA’s economy contracted 0.7% during the first quarter of 2017 on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis.

A technical recession is based on two consecutive negative quarters. GDP in the fourth quarter of 2016 contracted 0.3% — the consensus expectation was for growth of 1%.

"Markets will likely focus on sentiment. The trend and momentum is certainly for the rand to continue edging lower," TreasuryOne director Wichard Cilliers said.

At 11.45am the rand was at R12.8718 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.6972. It was at R14.4799 to the euro from R14.2882, and at R16.622 to the pound from R16.3884.

The euro was at $1.1249 from $1.1255.

