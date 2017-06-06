Rand slightly weaker ahead of GDP data

The rand was slightly weaker against the dollar on Tuesday morning ahead of the release of first-quarter economic growth data.

Statistics SA is due to release GDP data at 11.30am.

The market expects the economy to have fared better in the first quarter of 2017‚ growing by 1% quarter on quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis‚ compared to the 0.3% contraction in the final quarter of 2016.

If the quarter recorded a contraction in growth, then SA will have slipped into a technical recession.

However, Nedbank expects 0.9% growth quarter on quarter, with growth "buoyed by agriculture and mining, which are both coming off a very low base".

The local currency posted steady gains on Monday, breaking through the R12.70/$ level after ratings agencies Fitch and S&P Global left the ratings of SA’s credit worthiness unchanged late last week.

Nedbank analysts said the rand "has continued to perform admirably" as it stayed below the R13/$ level despite local political events and the global environment that would have suggested risk-off trade. "Some caution is advised as the move to the downside [stronger rand] appears potentially stretched in the short term."

At 9.01am the rand was at R12.7455 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.6973, at R14.3614 to the euro from R14.2882 and at R16.4705 to the pound from R16.3884.

The euro was at $1.1268 from $1.255.