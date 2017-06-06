Rand loses ground on recession news, but is off weakest levels

The rand was 1% weaker against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Tuesday but was off its intraday weakest levels, following the release of GDP figures earlier in the day showing that the economy had contracted 0.7%.

The contraction was the second consecutive quarterly contraction at an increased rate from 0.3% in the fourth quarter in 2016. The consensus expectation by analysts had been for growth of 1%. This means SA’s economy is now technically in recession.

The rand weakened to R12.8943/$ on the news, but recovered later as the dollar weakened further against the euro.