JSE opens weaker ahead of GDP release, as gold shares rally

The JSE opened weaker on Tuesday as gold shares rallied, but banks and retailers reversed the previous session’s gains ahead of the release of local first-quarter GDP numbers.

Gold shares rose on a firmer gold price, gaining 0.76% to $1,289.03 in early morning trade. The platinum price rose 0.66% to $959.15 an ounce.

The rand was off an earlier best level of R12.6879/$, trading at R12.7703/$.

Nedbank analysts said continued geopolitical tension emanating from the Middle East was likely to encourage safe-haven buying of gold in the near term.

"However, caution is warranted as gold was overbought and may correct if calm is restored to markets," Nedbank said.

Brent crude was 0.32% softer at $49.27 a barrel after falling sharply on Monday on the possibility that the production cut extension by Opec oil cartel members may unravel, after four Arab countries cut ties with Qatar, an ally to Iran.

The consensus expectation is that the South African economy grew 1% in the first quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, compared with the 0.3% contraction in the final quarter of 2016.

The Dow Jones closed 0.10% lower on Monday. Asian markets were mixed with the Nikkei 225 down 0.95% and the Hang Seng up 0.50%.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.47% lower at 52,620 points and the top 40 dropped 0.51%. The platinum index fell 1.42% and general retailers weakened 0.95%. Food and drug retailers were off 0.89% and banks lost 0.88%. Financials were 0.85% lower. The gold index rose 3.09%.

Anglo American was 1.07% lower at R167.95.

Sasol was 0.62% lower at R377.38.

Harmony was 3.97% higher at R25.39. AngloGold Ashanti rose 3.52% to R150.78.

Impala Platinum was 1.45% lower at R35.93.

Nedbank shed 1.10% to R216.09 and FirstRand dropped 1.08% to R49.26.

Insurance and asset management group MMI Holdings plummeted 6.4% to R21.06. MMI’s overall third quarter recurring premiums from new business grew 8% while single premium new business fell 14%.

Discovery lost 1.12% to R126.81.

Among retailers Shoprite dropped 2.03% to R202.11 and Woolworths lost 1.36% to R67.66.

Telkom dropped 1.49% to R78.84 after reporting "solid" annual results on Monday.

Tiger Brands shed 1.12% to R381.68.