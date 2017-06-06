JSE extends losses as SA slips into recession

The JSE’s domestically orientated shares extended losses with the rand as SA slipped into a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Banks and broader financial stocks were under renewed pressure, as were retailers and other stocks that feed off the local economy, which contracted at an annualised rate of 0.7% in the first quarter 2017.

IG SA market analyst Shaun Murison said contracting GDP in an economy with, now, a 27.7% unemployment rate and increasing population growth, was worrisome. "The effects of the ratings downgrades are yet to reflect fully in our economy and the cost of borrowing, which will further hinder our ability to stimulate economic growth."

The all-share index was off 0.59% to 52,558.50 points at lunch time, the lowest since late April, as banks and financial stocks shed 2.27% and 1.62%, respectively.

"It’s a stock pickers’ market right now — blanket purchases of domestic shares will get you burnt," said Charl Botha, portfolio manager at Mercato Financial Services.

But gold stocks outperformed the local share market, thank to a higher gold price and a weaker rand, which also supported other rand-hedge shares, keeping losses in the all share in check.

In Europe, share markets tracked weaker in line with US stock futures, following a mixed session in Asia, where the export-sensitive Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1% on account of a stronger yen.

On the JSE, FirstRand slid 2.35% to R48.63, with Standard Bank losing 2.35% to R146.48, and Barclays Africa dropping 2.84% to R147.68. Discovery lost 2.18% to R125.45.

Retailer Woolworths was off 2.92% to R66.59, with Mr Price losing 2.2% to R160.82 and Lewis losing 3.54% to R33.76.

Industrial group Bidvest was off 3.94% to R168.31, with Imperial dropping 2.08% to R160.83.

AngloGold Ashanti rose 4.36% to R152, with Sibanye gaining 4.49% to R16.29 and Gold Fields rallying 3.79% to R49.30.