Gold climbs to seven-week high

London — Gold rose to its highest in seven weeks on Tuesday as weak economic data in the US reduced the expectation of rapid US interest rate rises in 2017, pushing the dollar to a seven-month-low and lowering US bond yields.

Investors were also pushed to gold, seen as a safe place to park assets, by uncertainty around Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, a general election in Britain and testimony to a Senate committee by former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey.

A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion. Interest rate rises, however, push bond yields higher and tend to strengthen the dollar.

Spot gold was up 1% at $1,291.88/oz at 10.53am GMT, having earlier touched its highest since April 18 at $1,292.16. US gold futures were 0.9% higher at $1,294.40/oz.

"Light positioning and numerous upcoming geopolitical events should continue to underpin demand for the metal," said MKS Pamp trader Sam Laughlin in a note. "Targets extend to the 2017 high around $1,295 and the psychological level of $1,300 above this."

Gold has risen more than 6% since a low of $1,213.81 in early May as political turmoil in the US created doubts that President Donald Trump could enact economic stimulus, pushing down the dollar and bond yields.

"The uptrend seems intact," said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. "It’s been helped by the dollar drifting lower and equity markets in the US trading more or less flat."

Weak US economic data had left investors less certain of aggressive US interest rate rises in 2017, Butler said, while bullion traders had already priced in a rate rise expected in June.

Meanwhile, ECB policy makers would take a more benign view of the economy on Thursday and would even discuss dropping some of their pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed, sources told Reuters.

Butler also said a decision by major gold consumer India to levy a sales tax on gold at 3% rather than the expected 5% was supporting bullion prices by spurring demand for physical metal.

In other precious metals, silver was up 0.8% at $17.65/oz, its highest since April 25. Palladium was 1% higher $849.90/oz, its highest since September 2014. Platinum was up 1.2% at $962.20/oz.

