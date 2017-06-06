GDP figures may bolster JSE on Tuesday

Whether or not SA escaped a technical recession will be revealed at 11:30am when Statistics SA releases first-quarter GDP figures.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan forecast in her weekly note on Friday that SA’s economy rebounded in the first quarter of 2017 to 0.8% growth from a 0.3% contraction in the fourth quarter of 2016.

"Advance indications provided by high-frequency economic releases suggests that much of the improvement in GDP in the first quarter will be derived from positive contributions from the agriculture and mining sectors," Kaplan said.

"The dissipation of the drought in most of the country and higher commodity prices are expected to have supported increased activity in the agriculture and mining sectors.… In contrast, activity in the manufacturing sector contracted for the third consecutive quarter, mainly on account of weak domestic demand. Similarly, the trade sector contracted in the first quarter, reflecting the effects of depressed consumer confidence, muted disposable income growth, a higher interest rate environment and subdued rates of household credit extension."

International oil prices falling back under $50 a barrel knocked BHP Billiton down 1.2% to $A23.38 ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday morning, contributing to Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index losing 1.26%.

The drop of Australian mining stocks augurs badly for the JSE’s resources companies, which lost 0.6% on Monday due to the rand’s 0.95% rally. The rand was steady at R12.70/$ at 7am.

Sasol fell 1.76% to R379.75 and BHP 1.32% to R192.25 on the JSE on Monday.

Monday’s winners included Telkom, which jumped 5.32% to R80.03 after raising its dividend 56%, and furniture retailer Lewis, which rose 3.98% to R35 after it won a dispute over customer cub fees.