Bonds weaken amid volatile investor flows

South African bonds were weaker on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark R186 paring back the small gains it made on Monday.

Analysts said bonds were likely to gain gradually in the near future. Foreign flows into SA have become increasingly volatile, posting their biggest flow in 25 weeks last week.

This was due to a sell-off of local equities, although bonds attracted R1bn in inflows last week, Nedbank analysts said.

"The volatility may persist in the near term, especially on the back of a flare-up in geopolitical tensions, global central bank activity, local political noise, credit rating reviews and key data releases this week," the analysts said.

TreasuryOne director Wichard Cilliers said the environment remained risk-on and bonds were expected to continue to be slightly favoured over equities. Trading was expected to be largely sentiment driven, said Cilliers.

At 9.00am the R186 was bid at 8.46% from Monday’s 8.425% and the R207 at 7.4% from 7.37%. The R186 ended the week at 8.44%.

The rand was slightly weaker ahead of first-quarter GDP data, which is due to be released at 11.30am.

The consensus expectation is that the economy grew by 1% in the first quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, compared with the 0.3% contraction in the final quarter of 2016.

At 9.00am the rand was at R12.7444 to the dollar from R12.6973.