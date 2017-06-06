Markets

Bonds track weaker rand as economy enters technical recession

06 June 2017 - 12:54 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds were weaker on Tuesday just after midday, taking their cue from the rand, which weakened following the release of disappointing GDP data.

The latest Statistics SA GDP report confirms that SA is officially in recession. The economy contracted 0.7% in the first quarter of 2017, which followed the 0.3% drop in the last quarter of 2016.

The market expected the economy to have fared better in the first quarter of 2017, with analysts forecasting growth of 1%.

The demand for bonds tends to rise during a recession as investors move money into assets perceived to be safer.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said before the release of the data that "formal recession or not," the data would confirm that the economy had really been struggling.

At 12.02pm the R186 was bid at 8.52% from Monday’s 8.425%, and the R207 at 7.43% from 7.37%.

The rand was at R12.88 to the dollar from R12.69 previously.

