Bonds lose shine in line with rand

The South African bond market was on the defensive in afternoon trade on Tuesday, reflecting a weaker rand that, in turn, bowed to pressure as a result of disappointing GDP number.

SA unexpectedly slipped into a technical recession in the first quarter for the first time since 2009, a setback which analysts warned would weigh on foreign investment. "The disappointing GDP data, coupled with the recent downgrades of SA’s debt, is likely to have a negative effect on foreign investment," said Tandisizwe Mahlutshana, an executive at PPS Investments.

The poor growth figures come as Moody’s, which still has the country’s debt rating a couple of notches above investment grade, is scheduled to deliver its review on Friday.