Telkom may ring up JSE on Monday

The rand, which strengthened to R12.77/$ on Friday after S&P Global Ratings held its credit rating of rand-denominated government bonds a notch above junk, held on to most of its gains at the weekend.

The rand was at R12.85/$, R14.47/€ and R16.53/£ at 7am.

The London Bridge attack on Saturday night, which Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for, along with a blockade against Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt set a gloomy tone for stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Monday morning.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.76% and the Shanghai composite index was down 0.47% at 7am.

Telkom said on May 11 it expected to report on Monday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March more than doubled from the previous year’s R3.30.

The big jump is due to retrenchment costs of R2.2bn in its 2016 results. Excluding the severance and early retirement payouts in the matching period’s results, HEPS grew by up to 20%, Telkom said in its trading update.

Sasol’s share price is likely to rise on Monday, tracking international oil prices higher. Brent crude was 1.2% higher at $50.53 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) 1.1% higher at $48.22 a barrel on Monday morning.