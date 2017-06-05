Softer dollar and rating agencies’ outlook supports rand

The rand was firmer on Monday shortly before midday, as the dollar remained under pressure after Friday’s disappointing US nonfarm payrolls data.

The decisions of rating agencies S&P Global and Fitch’s to leave the outlook on SA’s creditworthiness unchanged last week also supported the local currency.

Fitch affirmed SA’s sovereign credit rating with a stable outlook while S&P warned that GDP growth remained too low.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop said downgrades increased borrowing costs, undermining investor confidence, which could reduce the attractiveness of local bonds and make it harder for SA to secure funding. "This in turn has a negative impact on SA’s government finances," she said.

Moody’s is expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch, with a negative outlook. Its review is expected on Friday, June 9.

At 11.34am the rand was at R12.6938 to the dollar from Sunday’s R12.8025. It was at R14.3005 to the euro from R14.4352 and at R16.3803 to the pound from R16.4679.

The euro was at $1.1266 from $1.1275.