Markets

Softer dollar and rating agencies’ outlook supports rand

05 June 2017 - 12:53 Reitumetse Pitso
Rand. Picture: REUTERS
Rand. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was firmer on Monday shortly before midday, as the dollar remained under pressure after Friday’s disappointing US nonfarm payrolls data.

The decisions of rating agencies S&P Global and Fitch’s to leave the outlook on SA’s creditworthiness unchanged last week also supported the local currency.

Fitch affirmed SA’s sovereign credit rating with a stable outlook while S&P warned that GDP growth remained too low.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop said downgrades increased borrowing costs, undermining investor confidence, which could reduce the attractiveness of local bonds and make it harder for SA to secure funding. "This in turn has a negative impact on SA’s government finances," she said.

Moody’s is expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch, with a negative outlook. Its review is expected on Friday, June 9.

At 11.34am the rand was at R12.6938 to the dollar from Sunday’s R12.8025. It was at R14.3005 to the euro from R14.4352 and at R16.3803 to the pound from R16.4679.

The euro was at $1.1266 from $1.1275.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Oil gets a boost from Qatar’s isolation
Markets
2.
Telkom may ring up JSE on Monday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat on stronger rand
Markets
4.
Rand stronger as ratings agencies affirm April ...
Markets
5.
Gold holds steady after disappointing US jobs data
Markets

Related Articles

JSE opens weaker on stronger rand and negative global sentiment
Markets

Rand stronger as ratings agencies affirm April decisions
Markets

Bonds strengthen after agencies leave SA’s ratings unchanged
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.