Rand stronger as ratings agencies affirm April decisions

The rand strengthened on Monday morning as markets opened after the decision by S&P Global ratings on Friday to leave SA’s credit status unchanged.

"The rand has traded a lot stronger this morning as we are currently around the R12.80 level. The momentum does seem to be in our favour at the moment and we could see investors buying into riskier assets," TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said.

On Friday S&P kept SA’s foreign currency credit rating unchanged at BB+ and the local currency at BBB- and retained its negative outlook. On Thursday Fitch decided to leave its rating for SA unchanged at subinvestment grade with a stable outlook.

Moody’s is expected to cut SA’s local and foreign-currency ratings by one notch to the last rung above subinvestment grade on Friday.

At 9.12am the rand was at R12.7472 to the dollar from Sunday’s R12.8025. It was at R14.3735 to the euro from R14.4352 and at R16.4186 to the pound from R16.4679.

The euro was at $1.1276 from $1.1275.