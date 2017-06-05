Oil prices gain as Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Qatar, saying it aids extremism

London — Oil rose on Monday after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia and other Arab states cut ties with Qatar, driving up prices on concerns over increased tension in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain closed transport links with top liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate shipper Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremism and undermining regional stability.

The move pushed Brent crude prices up 35 US cents, or 0.7%, to $50.30 a barrel by 8.36am GMT, having risen as much as 1% earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate futures were at $48.03 a barrel, up 37c.

With a production capacity of about 600,000 barrels per day, Qatar’s crude oil output is one of oil cartel Opec’s smallest.

But tension within Opec could potentially affect an agreement to cut production in order to support global prices.

"I think it’s still going to be a bit of a debate on the true impact it can have on the oil market," said Olivier Jakob, strategist at Petromatrix.

"In terms of oil flows it doesn’t change very much but there is a wider geopolitical impact one needs to consider," Jakob added, explaining that a breakdown in relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia could weaken the Opec-led agreement on production cuts.

There are already doubts the effort to curb production by almost 1.8-million barrels per day is seriously denting actual exports.

While there was a dip in Opec supplies between February and April, Thomson Reuters Oil Research said in a report. Opec shipments are likely to have jumped to 25.18-million barrels per day in May, up more than 1-million barrels per day from April.

Brent futures were still down about 7% from their opening on May 25, when Opec opted to extend production cuts into 2018.

Crude output in the US, which is not participating in the cuts, has jumped more than 10% since mid-2016 to 9.34 million barrels per day, close to levels of top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The rise in US production has been driven by a record 20th straight weekly climb in oil drilling, with the rig count climbing by 11 in the week to June 2, to 733, the most since April 2015.

"Investors continue to doubt the ability of Opec to re-balance the oil market, with crude oil prices remaining under pressure amid further signs of rising US oil production," ANZ bank said.

Reuters