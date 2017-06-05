MARKET WRAP: JSE ends day flat, but property and general retailers do well

The JSE closed flat in divergent trade on Monday as general retailers, property and banks gained on the stronger rand.

But resources were dragged down by the currency and flat commodity prices, with stocks in the food and drug retailing sector also sold down.

It was a negative day for rand hedges, with Naspers ending the day 0.91% lower at R2,645.51.

Trading was cautious for most of the session ahead of GDP data for the first quarter set to be released on Tuesday, with flat growth expected.

The all share closed 0.04% lower at 52,870.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 down 0.17%. The platinum index rose 2.64%, general retailers 2.41%, property 1.43% and banks 0.98%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.77% and resources retreated 0.57%.

Among property stocks, Growthpoint rose 2.02% to R25.20 and Hyprop 2.29% to R120.10.

Lewis closed 3.98% higher at R35 after it said on Monday that the National Consumer Tribunal had ruled in its favour, in a matter involving the furniture retailer and the National Credit Regulator regarding club fees and extended warranties.

Telkom rose 5.32% to R80.03 after earlier reporting its overall annual revenue grew 9.8% to R40.97bn, in the year to end-March.

The rand was steady at R12.71/$ in early evening trade after hitting a best intraday level of R12.6799/$.

The rand gained against the dollar — already weakened by US nonfarm payroll data — after S&P Global Ratings kept SA’s junk status unchanged on Friday. The outlook is negative.

Bonds were firmer in response to the stronger rand, with the R186 bid at 8.40% from 8.44%.

The underlying trend in the bond market remained broadly positive.

The disappointing US nonfarm payrolls data was likely to persuade the US Federal Reserve to adopt a more measured approach in its interest-rate increase cycle; a scenario that bodes well for emerging markets.

The world’s largest economy created 138,000 jobs in May, undershooting expectations of 182,000, the data showed on Friday. The job figures for April and March were also revised downwards.

Futures tracked a flat JSE. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.44% lower at 46‚471 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,680 from Friday’s 30‚267.

With Andries Mahlangu