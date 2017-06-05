JSE weakens on stronger rand and weaker world markets

Resource stocks buckled under the weight of a stronger rand on Monday, countering the effect of improved commodity prices. But a perkier currency provided a boost to financial stocks and retailers.

As a result, the R14-trillion all share was off 0.34% to 52,708.90 points at lunchtime as resources and platinum miners shed lost 1.43% and 2.87%, respectively, with the latter sector sliding to lowest since February 2016.

The rand was on stronger footing, benefiting from a weaker dollar, and SA survived another debt rating downgrade from S&P Global Ratings late on Friday, after the market closed.

Financial stocks and retailers stood out as better performers, possibly benefiting from positive sentiment that encouraged bargain hunting in the two sectors, in addition to a stronger rand.

In April, S&P downgraded the country’s foreign-currency debt to subinvestment grade, or so-called junk status, after President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle that raised questions about policy continuity.

In Europe, stock markets were modestly weaker following a terror attack in the UK, which left at least seven people dead and scores others injured.

"While the terror incident in London has naturally undermined the market tone in Asia this morning, market participants are slightly more focused on macroeconomic considerations," Momentum SP Reid Securities said.

"The lacklustre [US] unemployment number has modestly altered the likelihood for an interest-rate move from the FOMC [federal open market committee]".

The US created 138,000 new jobs in May, much lower than the expected 182,000.

Among some stocks on the JSE, petrochemical company Sasol, which is very sensitive to currency fluctuations, shed 2.7% to R376.11. Exxaro Resources shed 2.27% to R94.13 and Impala lost 4.17% to R33.80.

Barclays Africa was up 1.95% to R151.90, with Old Mutual gaining 2.25% to R33.22. Retailer Woolworths was up 3.22% to R68.86 and Mr Price rose 4.61% to R164.24.

Food producers also staged a comeback, with Pioneer Foods gaining 4.99% to R147.99 and AVI gaining 2.87% to R102.52.

Telecoms group Telkom was up 1.48% to R77.39 after reporting a 12.4% increase in its full-year headline earnings per share.