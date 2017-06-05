JSE opens weaker on stronger rand and negative global sentiment

The JSE opened weaker on Monday on a stronger rand and weaker Asian markets following disappointing US data on Friday and negative sentiment following the terrorist attacks in London.

US nonfarm payroll data came in weaker than expected on Friday, raising questions about the state of the US economy ahead of a possible rate increase in June.

The lacklustre jobs report had modestly reduced the likelihood of the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The Dow Jones, however, closed 0.29% higher at 21,206.29 points on Friday, mainly on a rise in Apple shares, which gained 1.48% on the day and are now up 34% in 2017.

The Nikkei 225 was off 0.03% and the Shanghai composite 0.45% on Monday. The Hang Seng shed 0.36%.

Seven people were killed in the London attack, along with the three assailants, only days ahead of the UK general election on Thursday.

The market showed little reaction to the decision on Friday by S&P Global Ratings to affirm SA’s long-term local currency at a subinvestment BBB- while retaining the negative outlook.

Resources and platinum stocks on the JSE were under pressure in early morning trade, with banks and retailers edging up on the firmer rand.