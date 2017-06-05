JSE opens weaker on stronger rand and negative global sentiment
The JSE opened weaker on Monday on a stronger rand and weaker Asian markets following disappointing US data on Friday and negative sentiment following the terrorist attacks in London.
US nonfarm payroll data came in weaker than expected on Friday, raising questions about the state of the US economy ahead of a possible rate increase in June.
The lacklustre jobs report had modestly reduced the likelihood of the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.
The Dow Jones, however, closed 0.29% higher at 21,206.29 points on Friday, mainly on a rise in Apple shares, which gained 1.48% on the day and are now up 34% in 2017.
The Nikkei 225 was off 0.03% and the Shanghai composite 0.45% on Monday. The Hang Seng shed 0.36%.
Seven people were killed in the London attack, along with the three assailants, only days ahead of the UK general election on Thursday.
The market showed little reaction to the decision on Friday by S&P Global Ratings to affirm SA’s long-term local currency at a subinvestment BBB- while retaining the negative outlook.
Resources and platinum stocks on the JSE were under pressure in early morning trade, with banks and retailers edging up on the firmer rand.
AT 10.17am the rand was at R12.7293 to the dollar from Sunday’s R12.8025, while the platinum price was flat at $952.04/oz.
At 9.40am the all share was 0.42% weaker at 52,669 points and the blue-chip top 40 had dropped 0.51%. Resources shed 1.54% and platinums 1.24%. General retailers were up 0.58%, the gold index 0.34% and banks 0.28%.
Global diversified miner Anglo American lost 2.40% to R164.95 and BHP 1.96% to R191.01.
Sasol was 1.81% lower at R379.55. A stronger rand usually affects Sasol’s earnings negatively. The losses came despite Brent crude rising above $50 to $50.29 a barrel in early morning trade.
Kumba Iron Ore dropped 3.07% to R142.
Impala Platinum was 2.35% weaker at R34.44.
Barclays Africa lifted 1.34% to R151 while Investec plc was down 1.29% to R97.50.
Retailer Mr Price was up 0.66% to R158.03 and Woolworths 1.02% to R67.39.
Telkom rose 1.39% to R77.05 after earlier reporting its overall annual revenue grew 9.8% to R40.97bn in the year to end-March.
Naspers was down 0.76% to R2,649.31.
