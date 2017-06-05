JSE closes flat as property and general retailers gain on stronger rand

The JSE closed flat on Monday as resources were held back by the stronger rand, while general retailers and property stocks found favour.

The rand gained against the dollar — already weakened by US nonfarm-payroll data — after S&P Global Ratings kept SA’s junk status unchanged on Friday. The outlook is negative.

The focus is now on the imminent ratings decision by Moody’s, which is expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating one notch, with a negative outlook. Its review is due on June 9.

Trading was cautious for most of the day ahead of GDP data for the first quarter, set to be released on Tuesday, with flat growth expected.

Old Mutual Investment Group chief economist Rian le Roux said the danger was that SA might still be subjected to further ratings downgrades. "In a worst-case scenario ,it might even be a full-scale ratings meltdown, characterised by multiple downgrades by all the agencies," he said.

Le Roux expected Moody’s to downgrade the foreign and local currency ratings by one notch, which keeps them at investment grade.

This means Moody’s will have the same rating as S&P Global Ratings. "It provided SA with another brief reprieve to get its economic house in order, but it will be short, as the two agencies will revisit SA’s ratings within … six months," Le Roux said.

The Dow Jones opened flat and European markets trended weaker amid negative sentiment following the weekend’s terror attack in London, in which seven people were killed and three attackers shot dead.

The FTSE 100 softened 0.15% and the French CAC dropped 0.51%.

Platinum recovered in late trade amid a generally negative environment for miners. Gold held on to firmer levels at $1,280 an ounce. Brent crude slipped below $50 a barrel again.

At the JSE’s close, platinum was 0.51% higher at $956.80 an ounce. Brent crude was 1.66% lower at $49.12 a barrel after gaining in early-morning trade amid reports that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting terrorist organisations.

"Traders appeared to doubt whether the co-ordinated measures undertaken by the Opec oil cartel members and nonOpec producers would be enough to address the oil glut," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The all share closed 0.04% lower at 52,870.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.17%. The platinum index rose 2.64% and general retailers gained 2.41%. Property was up 1.43%, the gold index gained 1% and banks rose 0.98%.

Food and drug retailers shed 0.77%, resources retreated 0.57% and industrials softened 0.19%.

Global diversified miner Anglo American added 0.46% to R169.77 and BHP dropped 1.32% to R192.25.

Sasol was 1.76% lower at R379.75. A stronger rand usually affects Sasol’s share price negatively.

Kumba Iron Ore dropped 1.02% to R145.

Impala Platinum rebounded 3.37% to R36.46 and Lonmin gained 2.16% to R12.28.

Barclays Africa lifted 2.01% to R152 while Investec plc was down 1.31% to R97.48.

Retailer Mr Price jumped 4.74% to R164.44 and Woolworths 2.82% to R68.59.

Lewis closed 3.98% higher at R35 after it said on Monday that the National Consumer Tribunal had ruled in its favour, in a matter involving the company and the National Credit Regulator regarding club fees and extended warranties.

Telkom rose 5.32% to R80.03 after reporting that its overall annual revenue grew 9.8% to R40.97bn in the year to end-March.

Naspers was down 0.91% to R2,645.51.