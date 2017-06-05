Futures weaken on flat JSE all share, as Dow opens lower
South African futures were weaker on Monday as the Dow Jones opened slightly lower and European markets traded lower.
At 5.50pm SA-time, the Dow was 0.03% lower at 21,200.45 points. The FTSE 100 was 0.29% lower and the French CAC 40 had dropped 0.70%.
The rand was at R12.6993/$ from R12.8025/$.
The JSE all share closed 0.04% lower at 52,870.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.17%. The platinum index rose 2.64%, general retailers gained 2.41%, property 1.43% and the gold index 1%. Banks rose 0.98%.
Food and drug retailers shed 0.77%, resources retreated 0.57% and industrials softened 0.19%.
Brent crude was 1.54% off at $49.18 a barrel.
Futures tracked a flat JSE. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.44% lower at 46‚471 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,680 from Friday’s 30‚267.
