Bonds follow stronger rand as investors look to safer assets

South African bonds held their firmer stance at midday on Monday, following the stronger rand and a shift by foreign investors into long-term debt from equities.

According to JSE data on Monday, foreign investors bought a net R687m worth of local bonds last week‚ bringing the total bought so far in 2017 to a net R45.6bn. Foreigners sold a net R17.7bn worth of local shares last week‚ bringing total sales to R72.4bn this year.

The rand, which bonds usually track, gained ground after ratings agency S&P Global Ratings left SA’s credit ratings unchanged on Friday‚ as Fitch had done on Thursday.

Moody’s is expected to downgrade SA on Friday by one notch, but keep its view of South African credit at investment grade.

On Monday, Nedbank analysts said focus would be on global political events. UK terror attacks at the weekend and news that five Middle Eastern countries had cut ties with Qatar was likely to push safe-haven buying of oil and gold, Nedbank said.

The cuts came as a result of Qatar’s alleged support for Islamist militants.

"This week the majority of the data releases are second tier. The international focus will be on the UK and the European Central Bank later in the week; locally, GDP will be released tomorrow [Tuesday] and the markets still await the outcome of the Moody’s ratings review," Nedbank said.

At 11.31am the R186 was bid at 8.41% from Friday’s 8.44% and the R207 at 7.345% from 7.37%.

The rand was at R12.6933 to the dollar from Sunday’s R12.8025.