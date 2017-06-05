Bond market steadies on positive underlying trend

The South African bond market steadied in the afternoon on Monday, while the underlying trend remained broadly positive.

Friday’s disappointing US nonfarm payrolls data was likely persuade the US Federal Reserve to adopt a more measured approach in its interest-rate increase cycle, a scenario that bodes well for emerging markets.

The world’s largest economy created 138,000 jobs in May, undershooting expectations of 182,000, the data showed last week. The job figures for April and March were also revised downwards.

"The search for yield is well in play," said Investec Asset Management analyst Malcolm Charles. Foreign investors bought a net R687m worth of local bonds last week, bringing the total bought so far in 2017 to a net R45.6bn.

The relatively stronger rand is also good for the outlook on inflation, which the Reserve Bank expects to average 5.7% in 2017.

"The macroeconomic situation looks good locally, although it’s not as good as it could have been given the recent credit-rating downgrades that have affected consumer and business confidence," said Charles.

In April, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded SA’s debt rating after President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a controversial Cabinet shuffle that raised questions about policy continuity.

At 3.42pm, the R186 was bid at 8.440% from Friday’s 8.440% and the R207 at 7.365% from 7.370%.

At the same time the rand was at R12.7388 to the dollar from R12.8025.