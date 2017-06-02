Rand weakens after Fitch run may have been overdone

Markets

02 June 2017 - 12:32 Maarten Mittner
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was weaker in midday trade on Friday after Fitch’s affirmation of SA’s subinvestment or "junk" grade on Thursday afternoon.

Moody’s is expected downgrade the country’s debt rating by at least one notch. The decision could be announced today or next week.

The rand firmed to R12.8605/$ but weakened on Friday, with analysts saying the local currency may have gotten ahead of itself by firming too fast too quickly given the myriad headwinds the local currency faces.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the rand reached their initial target of R12.94/$ much quicker than short-term technical evidence had indicated.

"Additional momentum from R12.85/$ will be inhibited if the dollar strengthens from current levels," Momentum said.

A break out of the R12.85/$ area implied further improvement to R12.74 to R12.76 as an initial target, Momentum said.

The market was also eyeing US nonfarm payroll data set to be released later on Friday afternoon. A better-than-expected predicted number of 182,000 jobs created would improve the likelihood of a US rate hike later in June.

A better number was also likely to boost the dollar and weaken the rand in potential risk-off trade.

At 11.40am the rand was at R12.9438 against the dollar from R12.8609.

The rand was at R14.5264 against the euro from R14.4202 and at R16.6565 against the pound from R16.5681.

The euro was at $1.122 from $1.1212.

