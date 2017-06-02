MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat on stronger rand

The JSE closed flat on Friday in a choppy session which saw banks and retailers gain on the stronger rand while resources and gold stocks retreated.

A firm opening fizzled out in later trade as the rand gained traction below R12.80 to the dollar on disappointing US jobs data with only 138,000 jobs created in May from an expected 182,000. This reduces the possibility of a June US rate increase, sending the dollar weaker and causing US treasury yields to fall as prices rose.

The all share closed 0.09% higher at 52,889.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.08%. Banks were up 2.43%, platinums 2.30%, and general retailers 1.60%. The gold index shed 1.49% and resources 0.77%.

The all share ended the week 2.05% lower, its worst week since mid-April. It is, however, still up 4.41% this year.

Among the market heavyweights, Naspers closed 0.94% lower at R2,669.73.

Remgro lifted 1.12% to R215.40 while PSG shed 1.77% to R236.50.

Harmony Gold dropped 3.82% to R24.43.

Cement producer PPC closed 4.58% lower at R5.62. The group said in a trading statement on Thursday that annual headline earnings per share is expected to be between 85% and 95% lower.

MTN was up 1.12% at R117.55. Turkish telecoms company Turkcell announced on Thursday that it is proceeding with a $4.2bn claim against MTN over claims of corruption, among other things.

The rand held on to the firmer levels reached in intra-day trade and was at R12.8307 to the dollar from R12.8609 in early evening trade.

The South African bond market was firmer as the market, again, headed in an unexpected direction. Bond yields were lower with the R186 bid at 8.43% from 8.545%.

Some analysts have long warned that local bonds are too strong in a risky market and are set to weaken on S&P Global Rating’s affirmation of the SA downgrade to junk announced in April. But bonds continued to strengthen on the day on foreign inflows.

A firmer US bond market supported sentiment with the yield on the US 10-year bond falling a steep 2.76% to 2.1479% from 2.2089%.

Futures tracked a flat JSE. At 6pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.09% lower at 46‚646 points. The number of contracts traded was 30,267 from Thursday’s 37‚058.