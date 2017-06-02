JSE reverses course as miners bow to selling pressure

After a positive opening, the JSE reversed course at lunchtime on Friday as a sell-off in resource shares extended into a third straight session.

The all share index was off 0.12% to 52,775.70 points at lunchtime, underperforming the world markets for the third day in a row.

Resources shares, save for platinum counters, mirrored low commodity prices, with the price of Brent crude slipping nearly 2% to below $50 a barrel amid lingering oversupply concerns.

But banks and broader financial shares rebounded with some of the retail stocks, save for the Spar Group, which had a particularly bad week following its first results.

From Asia to Europe, share markets were a lot stronger, with some of them reaching multimonth highs ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday afternoon.

The world’s largest economy is expected to have created 182‚000 jobs in May‚ down from 211‚000 in April‚ while the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady 4.4%.

Among some shares on the JSE, Kumba Iron Ore dropped 3.83% to R140.89, with Anglo Gold Ashanti losing 3.23% to R142.53. However, Northam Platinum regained 4.33% to R43.36.

Standard Bank was up 1.71% to R146.16, with Barclays Africa gaining 1.87% to R146.24. Old Mutual recovered 1.89% to R32.29. Spar Group was off 3.21%, bringing losses to 11% so far this week.