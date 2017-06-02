JSE opens higher on positive global markets

The JSE was stronger on Friday following Asian markets that closed higher on an upbeat Dow.

Platinum shares and banks on the JSE led the opening gainers, while gold shares were sold off.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.65% higher at 21,114.18 points on Thursday, just off its previous record of 21,169.11 in March. The Dow was buoyed by upbeat ADP employment data and ISM manufacturing numbers.

The Nikkei was 1.60% higher, breaking through the 20,000-point level for the first time since December 2015.

At 9.35am the all share was up 0.47% to 53,088.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.46%. The platinum index added 1.21%, banks 1.20%, financials 0.83%, general retailers 0.47% and industrials 0.36%. Golds shed 1.36%.

Analysts were sceptical about the JSE maintaining its firmer bias following Thursday’s retraction ahead of the expected Moody’s downgrade announcement on Friday or next week.

The all share closed at a five-week low on Thursday after Fitch affirmed SA’s subinvestment grade rating. Its outlook was stable, with low economic growth a key risk for the economy, Fitch said.

"The improved tone was likely to last for just a session or two before additional residual selling pressure emerged largely based on technical issues," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

Anglo American added 0.88% to R173.

Sasol was 0.73% up to R385.94 as Brent crude dropped below the crucial $50 level to $49.75 a barrel.

Among gold stocks Sibanye was 3.78% weaker at R14.77. Harmony dropped 2.24% to R24.83.

Impala Platinum lifted 1.71% to R35.66.

Among banks, Standard Bank was 1.75% up at R146.21. Barclays Africa rose 1.66% to R145.95.

Mr Price was 1.33% higher at R151.50.

MTN was 0.56% up at R116.90. Turkish telecoms company Turkcell announced on Thursday it was proceeding with a $4.2bn claim against MTN.

Mediclinic was 0.52% lower at R129.71.

Taste Holdings recovered 4.57% to R1.83.