JSE closes flat as retailers and banks gain on stronger rand

The JSE closed flat on Friday as retailers and banks gained on the firmer rand while gold stocks and resources closed weaker.

Trading was choppy ahead of S&P Global Rating’s expected credit rating update, however, S&P affirmed the rating at BBB-while retaining the negative outlook.

The rand firmed on a weaker dollar following the release of worse-than-expected US employment data, thereby reducing the chances of an interest-rate increase this month in the US.

The rand firmed to R12.7706 to the dollar in intra-day trade and was at R12.82 at the close.

The US created 138,000 new jobs in May, much lower than the expected 182,000, with unemployment coming in at 4.3%. Wage growth also disappointed, with average hourly earnings rising a subdued 2.5%.

In addition to the disappointing numbers, previous months also saw significant downward revisions. March’s 79,000 was reduced to 50,000, while the April number was cut to 174,000 from 211,000. US job growth has averaged 121,000 over the past three months.

Stanlib analyst Kevin Lings said the downward revisions to the previous months and stagnant growth in wages are particularly disappointing. "US wage growth needs to be moving strongly higher — and this is not really happening," he said.

Lings said this would leave the US Federal Reserve a little unsure about the pace of interest-rate normalisation: "Nevertheless, the Fed is still expected to raise rates twice by 25 basis points this year, once in June and again in September."

Resources shares, with the exception of platinums, mirrored low commodity prices, with the price of Brent crude slipping nearly 2% to below $50 a barrel amid an ongoing global supply glut.

Banks and financial shares, however, rebounded from Thursday’s losses with retail stocks also gaining on the strong rand.

The Dow Jones was 0.22% higher at the JSE’s close.

The FTSE 100 had a lacklustre day amid new opinion polls reflecting further progress by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party. Theresa May’s Conservatives may not obtain a clear majority in next week’s election.

The CAC 40 was up 0.42% and the Dax 1.25%.

The platinum price rebounded 2.4% to $952.36 an ounce in late trade.

The all share closed 0.09% higher at 52,889.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.08%. Banks were up 2.43%, platinums 2.30%, and general retailers 1.60%. The gold index shed 1.49% and resources 0.77%.

The all share ended the week 2.05% lower, its worst week since mid-April. It is, however, still up 4.41% this year.

Anglo American lost 1.45% to R169 and BHP 1.19% to R194.83.

Sasol was 0.89% up to R386.55 despite the lower oil price and stronger rand.

Coal of Africa plummeted 16.07% to 47c.

Harmony Gold dropped 3.82% to R24.43.

Anglo American Platinum lifted 3.73% to R284.

In banks, Standard was 3.07% up at R148.11 and Barclays Africa 3.79% to R149.

Old Mutual rose 2.52% to R32.49.

Mr Price jumped 5.01% to R157 and Woolworths was 1.08% higher at R66.71.

Cement producer PPC closed 4.58% lower at R5.62. The group said in a trading statement that annual headline earnings per share were expected to be between 85% and 95% lower.

MTN was 1.12% up at R117.55. Turkish telecoms company Turkcell announced on Thursday that it was proceeding with a $4.2bn claim against MTN.

Naspers ended the day 0.94% lower at R2,669.73.

Mediclinic rose 0.77% to R131.40.

Spur firmed 1.33% to R30.50.